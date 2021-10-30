JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $2.90 Million Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 248,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.40% of Altimeter Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

AGC stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Altimeter Growth in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

About Altimeter Growth

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

