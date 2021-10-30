JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of ThredUp worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 129.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 998,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth $336,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth $407,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth $22,860,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. Equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $588,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,450,414 shares of company stock worth $54,424,331 over the last 90 days.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.