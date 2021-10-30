Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $1.28 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00070497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00072109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,810.56 or 1.00565174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.48 or 0.06988707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021806 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.