Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Kansas City Southern worth $48,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

NYSE:KSU opened at $310.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $173.04 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 304.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

