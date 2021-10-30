KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 462.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,654 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in KE by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 71,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KE by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after purchasing an additional 771,520 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,774,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in KE by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in KE by 281.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.22 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -1.61.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

