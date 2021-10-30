Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.37

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.37 and traded as high as C$5.02. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 356,201 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$943.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,579.08.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

