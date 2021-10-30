Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $431.89

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.89 ($5.64) and traded as high as GBX 434 ($5.67). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 139,632 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £471.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 428.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 431.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

In related news, insider Michael Carvill purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

