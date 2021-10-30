Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.91 Million

Brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $485.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.00 million and the highest is $490.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $400.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 1,736.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

