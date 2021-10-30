KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the social networking company will earn $13.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $323.57 on Thursday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $912.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $24,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

