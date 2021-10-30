Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,622 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVSC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $96,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $17,482,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $4,841,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSC opened at $9.87 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

