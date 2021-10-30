KickToken [old] (KICK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $859.00

KickToken [old] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, KickToken [old] has traded up 8,766% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken [old] coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken [old] has a market cap of $2.31 billion and $859.00 worth of KickToken [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.30 or 0.00247795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00098473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KickToken [old] Profile

KickToken [old] is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [old]’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,678,694,205 coins. KickToken [old]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [old]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

