Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $300,010.46 and approximately $409,629.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00095176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,461.32 or 1.00187975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.88 or 0.06937509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00023090 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.