KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,203,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

