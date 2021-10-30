KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

