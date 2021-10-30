Knowles (NYSE:KN) Raised to Buy at Colliers Securities

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Knowles’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Knowles stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 97,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 61,470 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 181,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Knowles by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

