Knowles (NYSE:KN) Raised to Buy at Colliers Securities

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Knowles’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Knowles stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11.
In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 97,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 61,470 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 181,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Knowles by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
