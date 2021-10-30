Komodo Market Capitalization Reaches $133.93 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $133.93 million and $2.92 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.51 or 0.00257185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00104866 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00124104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000099 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,399,605 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

