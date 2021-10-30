KraneShares Asia Pacific High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) shares traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.41. 9,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 4,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.