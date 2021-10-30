Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.50

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.30 ($0.20). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 1,598,622 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The company has a market capitalization of £66.94 million and a PE ratio of -10.33.

In related news, insider Rakesh Sharma purchased 94,339 shares of Kromek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($20.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,499,990.10 ($1,959,746.67).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

