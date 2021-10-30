Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.79

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €21.79 ($25.64) and traded as high as €22.88 ($26.92). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €22.84 ($26.87), with a volume of 59,576 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.79.

Lagardère SCA Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

