Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will report sales of $64.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.06 million to $65.14 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $61.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $257.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $258.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $332.16 million, with estimates ranging from $324.74 million to $343.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,132.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

