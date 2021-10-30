Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $909.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $227,132.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 100,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

