Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LSGOF stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.