Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $38.81 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

