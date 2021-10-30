Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Issue $0.47 Dividend

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Lazard has raised its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.59. Lazard has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

