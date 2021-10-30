Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.53

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and traded as low as $23.89. Leatt shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 3,894 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 47.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

