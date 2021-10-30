Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $5.29 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $764.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

LXRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

