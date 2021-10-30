Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.41% of Liberty Media Acquisition worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $32,352,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $17,471,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $12,638,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 2,994.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 910,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LMACA opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.