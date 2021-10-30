Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 278.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.15% of Lindsay worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 17.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 305.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.36. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.96%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

