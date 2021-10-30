Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.80

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$79.80 and traded as high as C$93.78. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$93.08, with a volume of 506,222 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$88.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.6399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

