Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.16.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

