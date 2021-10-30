LPL Financial LLC Acquires 11,450 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.72% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSMP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 99.2% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

