LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 677,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,455,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 558,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 52,623 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

