LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,023,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,683,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 76,084 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000.

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00.

