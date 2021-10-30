LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.73.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $237.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.71 and a 52-week high of $238.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

