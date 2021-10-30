LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,404,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after buying an additional 3,235,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.62.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.