LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 71,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in UGI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.