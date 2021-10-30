LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $331.91 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $332.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.24 and its 200 day moving average is $266.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.