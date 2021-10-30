LPL Financial LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.62% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 83,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMT opened at $6.58 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

