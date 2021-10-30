LPL Financial LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 116.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

Shares of CRH opened at $47.94 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.69%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

