LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 189.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,028 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.12% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 50,725 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA COM opened at $32.76 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32.

