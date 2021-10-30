LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,313 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,869,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,709,000 after purchasing an additional 647,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $34.75 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

