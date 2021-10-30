LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,516 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Pan American Silver by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Pan American Silver by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

