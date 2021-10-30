Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,498,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,702 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Lumen Technologies worth $88,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $16,111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,121,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

