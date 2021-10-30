Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lumentum by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lumentum by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

