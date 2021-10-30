Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.87% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 893,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after buying an additional 231,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after buying an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% in the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after buying an additional 847,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 888,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after buying an additional 40,724 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

CLI opened at $18.19 on Friday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.