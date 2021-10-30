Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.13. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

