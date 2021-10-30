Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $245.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.07. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.97.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.