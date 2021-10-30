Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 56,827 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2,417.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,827 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Manhattan Associates worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MANH. Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $181.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.70. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.88 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $183.13.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.