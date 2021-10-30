Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Lakeland Financial worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 710,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,628.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 170,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of LKFN opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,375 shares of company stock valued at $454,290 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

