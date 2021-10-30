Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 24,408 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 9,649.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after acquiring an additional 989,151 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $35,998,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 39.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,273,000 after acquiring an additional 627,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 281.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 356,812 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.